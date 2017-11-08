The Portland Fire Department still doesn’t know the cause of a Sherman Street fire Tuesday that displaced 13 people, including two children.

The origin of the fire at 3 Sherman St. was in one of the building’s first floor apartments. The upper floors did not suffer structural damage, but the smell from the fire was so bad that 13 tenants were displaced, Assistant Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said in a statement Wednesday.

“The Red Cross and the property management company were called in to assist with the relocation, and continue to work to get the tenants back into their apartments,” Gautreau said.

Gautreau said fire crews arrived around 3 p.m. Tuesday and were able to control the fire within 20 minutes. No one was injured, but tenants were asked to vacate the three-story building.

The 8-unit apartment building did not have sprinklers, but its smoke alarms were in working order, Gautreau said.

The Portland Fire Investigation Team is investigating.

