Engine, in partnership with the Harlow Gallery/Kennebec Vallery Art Association, will present CSA II — one of three exhibitions of work by 13 Maine artists who have been partnered with 13 Community Supported Agriculture farms throughout the 2017 growing season. Meet the artists and farmers at the opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. The exhibition is on view Nov. 10 through Dec. 16 at Engine, l128 Main St., in Biddeford.

Participating artists and farms include: Ingrid Ellison, of Camden, was paired with Hope’s Edge Farm, Helene Farrar, of Manchester, was paired with Farmer Kev’s, Dylan Gifford, of Kents Hill, was paired with Wholesome Holmstead, Karen Merritt, of Portland, was paired with Crystal Spring Farm, Anna O’Sullivan, of Portland, was paired with The FarmME, Tim Ouillette, of Portland, was paired with Hancock Family Farm, Tyson Pease, of Gardiner, was paired with Tender Soles Farm, Alyssa Phanitdasack, of Portland, was paired with Sheepscot General Farm and Store, Jessica Rhoades, of Thomaston, was paired with Whatley Farm, Susan Bartlett Rice, of Walpole, was paired with Tarbox Farm, Nicholas Runco, of Oakland, was paired with KVCC CSA, Kris Sader, of Orono, was paired with Ripley Farm, and Rebecca May Verrill, of Portland, was paired with Frith Farm.

"Spring: Remember the Rain," by Helene Farrar. Contributed photo "Veggie Seed Bombs" by Rebecca May Verrill. Contributed photo "Violet Fields," an oil on panel painting by Ingrid Ellison. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or feedtheengine.org or call 622-3813.

