AUGUSTA — Four people arrested in Farmingdale on drug charges made initial court appearances Wednesday via video from the Kennebec County jail.

Court documents show that while some of those arrested had been under surveillance for some time, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency officers made the arrests after neighbors on Monday reported “heavy short-term traffic” and suspected illegal drug activity at 11 Ryder Road, according to an affidavit by MDEA Special Agent Nathan Walker.

Antoan Cross, 39, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was ordered held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and one count of criminal forfeiture of $1,585, which was seized when police raided that address Tuesday in Farmingdale.

The affidavit says Cross has prior drug convictions in Connecticut.

Gerard S. Boynton, 30, of Farmingdale, is charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, three counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and one count of criminal forfeiture of a double-barreled shotgun.

Judge Richard Mulhern set Boynton’s bail at $10,000 cash, as requested by the prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Katie Sibley, with conditions prohibiting him from use and possession of illegal drugs and dangerous weapons, including firearms.

He was banned from contact with the three co-defendants and ordered not to leave the state.

The affidavit says that Boynton, nicknamed “Hillbilly,” was armed with an AR-15 rifle when one of the recorded drug sales took place July 17.

Defense attorney Douglas Jennings, acting as lawyer of the day, asked that the bail be revisited once Boynton has an attorney, and Mulhern agreed.

Alicia Corrieri, 29, of Farmingdale, is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Her bail was set at $5,000.

Nicki Boynton, 35, of Augusta, was charged with unlawful trafficking in heroin and unlawful possession of heroin, both from Tuesday.

Sibley requested $2,500 bail in her case, saying Boynton tried to conceal 4.8 grams of heroin on her person when officers arrived.

Jennings requested lower bail, telling the judge, “She’s a bit player in that operation and that’s borne out by the request for $2,500 cash.”

He added, “The modus operandi here is for these out-of-state drug dealers to take over the Maine residence of individuals. She was caught up in the net.”

Mulhern set her bail at $2,500 cash or $1,000 with a Maine Pretrial Services contract.

