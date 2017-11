In observance of Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military to enjoy a free lunch Saturday, according to a news release from the company.

For the seventh year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of the armed forces.

In Augusta, the complimentary meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse at 26 Whitten Road.

