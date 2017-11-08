WASHINGTON — House Republicans leaders scrambled Wednesday to patch a $74 billion hole they had created in their own tax plan, leaving them with a painful choice between scaling back the bill’s benefits for individuals or reducing their proposed tax cuts for businesses.

The decision leaves lawmakers caught between nonpartisan estimates showing the bulk of the bill’s tax cuts would go to businesses and the very wealthy, and demands from powerful industries and their lobbying arms looking to protect the breaks they’ve carved out in the House bill.

The House Ways and Means Committee continued its debate over the Republican tax reform package on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday. Changes made to the House bill since it was released last week have largely benefited corporations at the expense of individuals.

The House’s scramble to move the bill forward comes as Senate Republicans said they planned to release their own tax bill Thursday, regardless of whether the House panel finishes its work. That bill, which is expected to differ significantly from the House measure, could create a political quandary for House Republicans, faced with voting next week on a tax bill with scores of controversial provisions, while another version sits across the Capitol that could be more palatable.

“It’s double jeopardy,” said Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. “You get hit by all the people who don’t like the House bill, and then you get hit a second time by all the people who don’t like the Senate bill.”

In the House, the trade-offs took on new urgency after Congress’ nonpartisan tax accountant found that changes made to the bill since its introduction mean it would add $1.574 trillion to the deficit over a decade. That is $74 billion over the maximum amount of debt a Republican bill can add if Republicans want to take advantage of special rules to pass the bill through the Senate with 50 votes – a must given that Republicans hold only 52 Senate seats and Democrats have signaled broad opposition to the bill.

Republicans in both chambers will have to contend with the results of Tuesday’s elections, in which state and local Republicans were drubbed by Democrats.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, said the losses could complicate the tax push. “I mean, it could, because the elections went against the Republicans,” Hatch said Wednesday morning.

Asked whether he is feeling pressure to tilt the tax plan’s benefits more toward the middle class, Hatch said, “I think we’ve been moving that way anyway.”

Other top Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the election results underscored the importance of the Republicans delivering on promised changes to the tax code.

“It doesn’t change my reading of the current moment,” Ryan said of the elections during a morning event hosted by the Washington Examiner. “It just emphasizes my reading of the current moment, which is: We have a promise to keep, and we have to get on with keeping our promise.”

While a change on Monday restored a $3.2 billion middle-class provision allowing those enrolled in employer-sponsored dependent-care savings plans to deduct up to $5,000 from their taxes, a revision on Friday rolled back individual tax cuts by nearly $82 billion by indexing individual tax parameters to a different measure of inflation that tends to grow more slowly.

Another amendment adopted Monday largely reversed a 20 percent excise tax levied on certain transactions between subsidiaries of multinational corporations. The tax, intended to prevent companies from shifting profits to lower-tax overseas affiliates, had generated strong resistance from powerful business interests.

Republicans say that the business tax cuts will drive economic growth, adding jobs and pushing up wages, thus creating benefits for Americans at large. But they have had to battle analyses showing that middle-class taxpayers would reap only a fraction of the bill’s direct benefits, and that some of those taxpayers – such those claiming a deduction for medical expenses that stands to be repealed – would actually face a tax increase.

And although Republican leaders say that the bill will mostly pay for itself by increasing growth, that is based on speculative analyses that congressional scorekeepers have not endorsed.

Democrats have continually pounded the bill as a giveaway to the wealthy, and on Wednesday they pounced on the election results to warn of a middle-class backlash that would grow if Republicans continued their tax push.

