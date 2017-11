AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 7:19 a.m., theft was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

7:44 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Crosby Street and Crosby Street Place.

8:48 a.m., theft was reported on Darin Drive.

9:40 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Sparrow Drive.

10:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Spencer Street.

10:45 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wade and Chamberlain streets.

12:11 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cony Street.

12:11 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Green Street.

12:18 p.m., property was recovered on Chapel Street.

1:39 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water and Green streets.

1:56 p.m., burglary was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:41 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.

3:44 p.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.

3:57 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported by a caller on Medical Center Parkway.

4:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Armory Street.

4:11 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:28 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

7:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Memorial Circle and Western Avenue.

7:28 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

9:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Melville Street.

Wednesday at 12:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

CHELSEA

Tuesday at 2:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct (offensive words, gestures) and criminal threatening, after disorderly conduct was reported on West Hill Road.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 6:11 p.m., misuse of the 911 system was reported on Water Street.

6:54 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

10:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

PITTSTON

Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., theft was reported on Fly Way.

WINTHROP

Monday at 8:38 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Union Street.

Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

5:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 2:05 p.m., Damien Guy Rogers, 44, of Gardiner, was arrested on a probation hold, after a probation violation was reported on State Street.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 3:21 p.m., Christopher Michael Nichols, 31, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a warrant, on Church Street.

