The L.C. Bates Museum seeks volunteers to enter collections data into the computer. This important work makes the collections and archives accessible for researchers including Good Will-Hinckley alumni and their families that are seeking information and people researching natural history collections.

Training for the project will be available.

For more information, call 238-4250 or email [email protected]

