LEWISTON — A Lewiston man wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a child has been found dead in the woods by a hunter, according to Lewiston police.
Kevin C. Mitchell, 45, was found on Nov. 1 in Rockport, Lt. David St. Pierre said in a press release. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed it was Mitchell.
Mitchell had faced four counts of gross sexual assault and three counts of unlawful sexual contact. Police said the assaults took place from December 2016 to April of this year. The victim was under age 12.
In May, Mitchell was listed as a missing person after his car was found in Union, near Rockport. He lived in Lewiston but had ties to that area, according to police.