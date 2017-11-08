The family of Raymie Macomber recently attended the Wilton Fish & Game Open House and shared stories about his history and love for the Wilton Fish & Game, according to a news release from the club house.

Raymie’s oldest child Donna Macomber, with the help of Gerald Toothaker Jr., of East Wilton, shared the story about the rebuilding of the club house in the late 50s.

Seven members of Raymie Macomber's family attended the Wilton Fish & Game Open House, in front, from left, are Raymie's daughters Deb Trask and Donna Macomber. In back, from left, are his great-granddaughter Ashlyn Macomber, grandsons Jonathan Macomber and Andrew Trask, great-granddaughter Ryleigh Macomber, and son Dan Macomber. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Raymie was an avid outdoor sportsman. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and hiking and trained his children to handle weapons, compasses and the nature of the woods. He and several volunteers spent their weekends rebuilding the club house.

Raymie passed away on March 20 of this year, and in memory of their dad, his children offered to family and friends the opportunity to give a gift to the fish and game club to help finish the new shooting range. Donna presented a 5-inch by 7-inch photo of her dad mounting his donkey for a fundraising event in 1956 and also a photo of him taken in recent years which will be displayed at the club house during the presentation.

