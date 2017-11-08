BRYAN, Texas – A man has been convicted of capital murder in the brutal slayings of six people at a remote Texas campsite in 2015.

The Eagle reports that a Brazos County jury found 35-year-old William Hudson guilty Tuesday on three counts of capital murder for his role in killing 77-year-old Carl Johnson, 40-year-old Hannah Johnson and four other members of their extended family.

Prosecutors say the Johnsons and their family were camping on property they’d recently bought from Hudson’s family. They say Hudson resented the sale and killed the six after plying them with alcohol.

Hudson’s attorney didn’t call witnesses but expressed the importance of serving on a jury.

The jury is hearing punishment testimony Wednesday. Hudson faces life in prison with no chance of parole or death by lethal injection.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.