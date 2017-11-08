Dozens of police cruisers and motorcycles traveled from as far as Massachusetts to Portland on Wednesday to deliver Christmas cards to a terminally ill boy at Maine Medical Center.

Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson of Saco has Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancerous tumor, and has been admitted to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center for what the family has said is the last time.

He may not live until Christmas – a holiday he loves – so his family and friends have been asking for people to send Christmas cards. The overwhelming social media response has generated thousands of cards and brought national media attention to Jacob and his family.

Members of the police department in Stoughton, Massachusetts, heard about Jacob and his love of police cars and arranged for the caravan, which included officers from other New England departments. The convoy drove by the hospital and some of the officers paid a visit to Jacob at the hospital and delivered cards and gifts.

