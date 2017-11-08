IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 10:19 a.m., a theft was reported on Barnnett Way.

9:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kerschner Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 10:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shady Lane.

Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shady Lane.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

2:19 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Horseback Road.

2:51 p.m., fire units were sent to a call at Baker Street Apartment.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Covell Road.

2:23 p.m., an assault was reported. No location was given.

3:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Summit Street.

Wednesday at 9:08 a.m., police made an arrest on Middle Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 7:57 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 6:24 a.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on White School House Road.

1:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

3:11 p.m., a caller reported a hypodermic needle in the roadway on Madison Avenue.

6:13 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Main Street.

7:16 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Naomi Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:29 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairfield Street.

11:11 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from First Park Drive.

5:57 p.m., a theft was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

10:45 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:03 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Webb Ridge Road.

9:29 p.m., a threatening complaint was investigated on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

3:21 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Peltoma Avenue.

4:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waverly Street.

5:18 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Somerset Plaza.

Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Peltoma Avenue.

IN RIPLEY, Tuesday at 12:49 p.m., vandalism was reported on West Ripley Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hartland Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:14 p.m., a complaint was taken from Pine Street.

1:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

2:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

6:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

6:29 p.m., a shoplifting report was investigated on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:57 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Winter Street.

8:08 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

8:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winter Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 11:23 a.m., vandalism was reported. No location was given.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at a store on The Concourse.

8:36 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at the senior high school.

10:02 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a business on Drummond Avenue.

10:06 a.m., police looked into a 911 hand-up call from Elm Street.

11:11 a.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

11:17 a.m., a police escort was requested on Ticonic Street.

11:58 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Silver Street and Day Court.

12:08 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at a store on Silver Street.

12:53 p.m., a report of shoplifting was taken from Marden’s store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:08 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was taken from Punky Lane.

3:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Hillside Avenue.

5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the skate park.

6 p.m., a theft was reported on Oakland Street.

Wednesday at 1:57 a.m., a summons was issued for drug possession on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., a report of a missing person was taken at the Police Department.

5:03 p.m., a theft was reported at a restaurant on China Road.

10:53 p.m., a report of shoplifting was taken from a store on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:23 a.m., Joshua Allan Stickney, 26, of Anson, was arrested on a probation hold and on warrants for burglary and theft.

11:52 a.m., Erick Kenneth Leary, 32, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation violation.

6:22 p.m., Nichole Marie Braley, 30, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold, two charges of violating the conditions of release and operating after suspension.

9:23 p.m., Tammy Dawn Russell, 50, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:55 p.m., Patrick Grant Wyman, 22, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

Wednesday at 4:05 a.m., Jason Lucas Bell, 48, of Dennistown Plantation, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

