IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 10:19 a.m., a theft was reported on Barnnett Way.
9:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kerschner Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 10:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shady Lane.
Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shady Lane.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
2:19 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Horseback Road.
2:51 p.m., fire units were sent to a call at Baker Street Apartment.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Covell Road.
2:23 p.m., an assault was reported. No location was given.
3:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Summit Street.
Wednesday at 9:08 a.m., police made an arrest on Middle Road.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 7:57 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Blake Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 6:24 a.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on White School House Road.
1:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Thurston Hill Road.
3:11 p.m., a caller reported a hypodermic needle in the roadway on Madison Avenue.
6:13 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Main Street.
7:16 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Naomi Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:29 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairfield Street.
11:11 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from First Park Drive.
5:57 p.m., a theft was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
10:45 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pleasant Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:03 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Webb Ridge Road.
9:29 p.m., a threatening complaint was investigated on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.
3:21 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Peltoma Avenue.
4:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waverly Street.
5:18 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Somerset Plaza.
Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Peltoma Avenue.
IN RIPLEY, Tuesday at 12:49 p.m., vandalism was reported on West Ripley Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hartland Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:14 p.m., a complaint was taken from Pine Street.
1:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.
2:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
6:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.
6:29 p.m., a shoplifting report was investigated on Madison Avenue.
Wednesday at 12:57 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Winter Street.
8:08 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.
8:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winter Street.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 11:23 a.m., vandalism was reported. No location was given.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at a store on The Concourse.
8:36 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at the senior high school.
10:02 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a business on Drummond Avenue.
10:06 a.m., police looked into a 911 hand-up call from Elm Street.
11:11 a.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.
11:17 a.m., a police escort was requested on Ticonic Street.
11:58 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Silver Street and Day Court.
12:08 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at a store on Silver Street.
12:53 p.m., a report of shoplifting was taken from Marden’s store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:08 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was taken from Punky Lane.
3:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Hillside Avenue.
5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the skate park.
6 p.m., a theft was reported on Oakland Street.
Wednesday at 1:57 a.m., a summons was issued for drug possession on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., a report of a missing person was taken at the Police Department.
5:03 p.m., a theft was reported at a restaurant on China Road.
10:53 p.m., a report of shoplifting was taken from a store on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:23 a.m., Joshua Allan Stickney, 26, of Anson, was arrested on a probation hold and on warrants for burglary and theft.
11:52 a.m., Erick Kenneth Leary, 32, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation violation.
6:22 p.m., Nichole Marie Braley, 30, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold, two charges of violating the conditions of release and operating after suspension.
9:23 p.m., Tammy Dawn Russell, 50, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
10:55 p.m., Patrick Grant Wyman, 22, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
Wednesday at 4:05 a.m., Jason Lucas Bell, 48, of Dennistown Plantation, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.