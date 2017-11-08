AUGUSTA — “Park Bench” by Iona McCabe is an improvised show, a production of YOUR Theatre Youth Troupe, will open Friday, Nov. 17. Production times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Kennebec Community Church, 20 Mission Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 19, at the Holocaust Human Rights Center of Maine, UMA Campus.

Each scene depicts an adage such as ‘What goes around comes around,’ ‘One good turn deserves another.’ etc.

Contributed photo The cast of "Park Bench" in front, from left are Rain Dee-Charles, Matteo Hardy, Jaylie Roy, Abby Voise and Elise Inch. Standing in back, from left are Luca Hardy, Elia Morgan, Samuel Bonner, Nicholas Harper, Reilly McCabe, Clare Spellman, Landen Hayden, Emily Shargo, Joshua Bonner, Grace Hustus and Cassandra Lewis. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The 16 students have each chosen their own characters and invented their own dialogue for each scene. Troupe member, Grace Hustus, of Chelsea, said, “It’s funny — a breath of fresh air,” according to a news release from Barbara Helen Baker, who founded the theatre troupe.

The theatre troupe was founded last season as the Colonial Theatre Youth Troupe. Although the name has changed, the youth troupe is still associated with the Colonial. The troupe’s first production, “All in the Planetary,” written and directed by Baker, was performed last April and garnered large community support.

“We were able to donate funds from the production to the Colonial Theatre and to the Holocaust Human Rights Center of Maine,” said Baker in the release. Its chief supporter is Richard Parkhurst, who has donated space at 70 State St. for the Troupe to rehearse. Volunteers also obtained a piano, painted the space and built a stage.

Recently a grant for the Troupe has been obtained from the Onion Foundation, procured by community member, Kathleen Rogers Wall. This grant will help with organizational aspects of the project. Also, the Augusta Boys and Girls Club and its leader, Charles Heurth, have become involved in the Troupe’s productions.

Admission is by donation.

For more information, contact Barbara Helen Baker at [email protected], or 512-8254.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.