RICHMOND — With little comment and even less fanfare, Richmond residents approved two marijuana-related measures Wednesday evening at a special town meeting.

Eighteen residents, with no comment, voted in favor of a moratorium on allowing medical marijuana grow facilities to be within 500 feet of public or private schools while town officials consider what ordinance changes would be needed to establish that buffer.

They also approved changes to Richmond’s land-use ordinance, which spells out where in the town commercial marijuana enterprises are allowed.

The only comment came from Curtis Sulak, a Richmond resident who is also the founder and laboratory director of Tested Labs. The company, located in Kennebunk, provides marijuana testing services.

In reviewing the proposed changes, Sulak said, he noted a restriction on allowing two marijuana-related businesses to be located next to each other.

“Not all businesses compete,” Sulak said., adding that many are complementary, creating a mutually beneficial relationship.

Testing laboratories are different from other enterprises in that they are governed by different regulations and standards, he said.

Residents approved the changes as proposed and without amendment.

When voters narrowly approved a statewide recreational marijuana referendum last November, they also opened the door to marijuana-related enterprises such as smoking lounges, retail shops and processing facilities. Because local ordinances made no provision for where those types of businesses would be allowed, many communities opted to impose temporary bans to give local planning boards time to draft proposals.

In Sagadahoc County, Richmond is among the majority of communities that voted in favor of recreational marijuana. The vote was 1,016 for it and 902 against.

At a special town meeting in January, Richmond residents approved a temporary ban on allowing marijuana-related enterprises in town.

During the period of the ban, changes to the land use ordinance have been proposed, including requiring anyone operating a pot-related enterprise such as a social club or retail shop to obtain an annual license and restricting any retail pot-related business or social club to the highway commercial district by Interstate 295.

While town officials worked to craft restrictions on commercial pot enterprises, a loophole in the laws governing medical marijuana was discovered.

The Richmond Planning Board had approved an application by 150 Main LLC to convert 30,000 square feet of vacant space at 150 Main St. to a medical marijuana grow facility. Because it complied with the town’s ordinances, the Planning Board had no cause to reject it, even though the facility is less than 300 feet away from Richmond Middle/High School. State law governing medical marijuana contained no limits on how close grow operations by registered primary caregivers could be to schools. That prompted emergency legislation near the end of the legislative session that wrapped up earlier this year.

While Richmond voters have acted, state-level requirements are still up in the air.

Earlier this week, the Legislature failed to override Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of a bill that spells out how the state’s marijuana market would operate.

In October, the Legislature met in a special session to consider regulations and oversight of the state’s marijuana industry, among other things.

While it’s legal now to grow and possess a limited amount of marijuana for personal use, the state lacks a regulatory framework to govern commercial enterprises, and lawmakers have imposed a temporary ban on those businesses until Feb. 1, so that regulations could be developed.

