A sudden compromise reached after almost three weeks of hearings means convicted murderer Anthony H. Sanborn Jr. will go free, after serving 27 years in prison for the 1989 murder of 16-year-old Jessica Briggs.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Sanborn struck a deal Wednesday that will keep him out of prison but preserves his murder conviction, a compromise that ended a marathon 21 days of hearings in his post-conviction review.

The deal began to come together Tuesday night, after the state’s key eyewitness earlier that day confirmed her recantation of testimony to a jury in his 1992 trial that helped secure his conviction, said Amy Fairfield, Sanborn’s attorney.

Under the deal, Sanborn agreed to withdraw his petition for post-conviction review. In exchange, he and his attorneys submitted new court papers with a single argument: Sanborn’s 70-year sentence constituted cruel and unusual punishment, in line with a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions mandating that juveniles convicted of murder be sentenced differently than adults. Sanborn was 16 when Briggs, his one-time girlfriend, who was also 16, was stabbed and slashed to death and her body dumped into Portland harbor.

Sanborn agreed to time served — an equivalent of 42 years, 3 months and nine days, with good time factored in. He has been behind bars since his arrest 27 years ago in 1990, and was serving a 70-year sentence at Maine State Prison.

The sudden end to the hearing means Sanborn, 45, walks free, and will be released from the bail conditions he has lived under since he was released April 13, although his conviction will stand.

“I respect what Justice Wheeler did for me,” Sanborn said in a statement read by one of his attorneys after the hearing concluded. “I think Justice Wheeler has a lot of courage and integrity to do what she did. There is only one judge who can ultimately judge me, and that is God. And I will be judged to be innocent when my time comes.”

Fairfield, who has championed Sanborn’s case since her law firm began to represent him in 2016, fought back tears as she addressed the court, and said everyone was “war-torn and weary” after nearly five months of hard-fought litigation.

Following the hearing, Fairfield and co-counsel Timothy Zerillo said the outcome was not ideal. They continue to believe in Sanborn’s innocence, and the offer from the state hit them like a “crow bar to the head,” Zerillo said.

“Any offers that we talked about before always had him … acknowledging some level of culpability, and he would never do that,” Zerillo said. “This was one of the first times where we could structure something so he could maintain his innocence, as he does.”

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam, who prosecuted the case, also read a statement following the hearing, and took only two brief questions from the media. She said Sanborn was then and is now still a convicted murderer, and that her office never wavered from its commitment to uphold that verdict.

She also said the offer that was ultimately signed Wednesday has been on the table for months.

“While the state has indicated its willingness to modify Mr. Sanborn’s sentence and conveyed that to Mr. Sanborn’s lawyers for months, we have always maintained and continue to maintain that Mr. Sanborn’s conviction for the murder of Jessica Briggs was a just and fair verdict,” Elam said outside the courthouse. “We believe that today’s resolution of this matter is a just outcome for all involved, but most important for Jessica Briggs and for her family.”

Susan Briggs, Jessica Briggs’s stepmother, sat in the front row of courtroom 8 every day of the hearings and spoke briefly to reporters afterward.

“We never doubted he did it,” Briggs said. “I’m glad the conviction stands. He walked away. That may not have been our ultimate goal, but he’s still convicted of killing our daughter.”

The conclusion means Justice Joyce Wheeler, who oversaw the proceedings, will not weigh in on whether Sanborn’s trial was fair, or whether police and prosecutors violated rules that are designed to protect Sanborn’s Constitutional rights to a fair trial and due process.

The original case against him was circumstantial. No physical evidence tied him to the crime, and most of the witnesses in the case were teenagers who lived a rough life on Portland’s streets, moving from apartment to apartment, partying and avoiding the police.

Sanborn has maintained his innocence since his arrest. His case was revived in 2016 by Fairfield, who began to re-investigate how Portland Police detectives collected their evidence against Sanborn.

Sanborn spoke briefly, and thanked the judge – Justice Joyce Wheeler – for her integrity for deciding to free him in April.

“I understand you’ve lost your faith in the justice system and my only goal is to make sure justice is done, and to make sure everyone gets a fair hearing, a fair trial,” Wheeler said. “I hope you leave here with that conviction today.”

