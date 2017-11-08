Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Awards from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at T&B Celebration Center, 414 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.
The following community all-stars will be recognized:
• Davida Barter, Alton W. Whittemore Award
• New Balance, Large Business of the Year
• Computer Improvements, Small Business of the Year
• Derek Rossignol, Volunteer of the Year
• Louann Barnes, Community Citizen Impact Award
• Bigelow Brewing Company, Community Business Impact Award
• Skowhegan Rotary Club, Community Organization Impact Award
Tickets cost $40, to purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.