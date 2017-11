MONMOUTH — Author George Smith and his wife Linda, of the Travelin’ Main(ers) restaurant column, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Cumston Library. Since January 2010, the Smiths have traveled the state, writing a weekly column about their favorite inns, restaurant and events.

For more information, call 933-4788. The talk is free. Light refreshments will be served.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.