More than 400 executives attended the Maine State Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, where some of the state’s top business people were honored.

The event, held in Augusta, was capped with a performance by Capitol Steps, a political satire ensemble, according to a release from the chamber.

Prior to the entertainment, the chamber presented awards to three indvidiuals and one organization in recognition of exceptional service.

* University of Maine System Chancellor James Page was presented with the Alton “Chuck” Cianchette Maine Business Hall of Fame award in honor of Page’s public service leadership, business success and commitment to Maine as a business owner and employer, an academic, and since 2012, chancellor of Maine’s public universities. Page had been CEO of James W. Sewall Co., an Old Town mapping and engineering firm, and served as an adjunct associate professor of philosophy at the university before becoming chancellor.

“It is an honor to be associated with the public service of previous winners of the Maine Business Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Cianchette family and all they have done for Maine,” said Page in a statement. “I am pleased to accept the recognition on behalf of the One University innovators who are building new collaborations to address Maine’s dire workforce and demographic challenges.”

* Former commissioner of the Maine Department of Education James Rier Jr. was awarded the chamber’s President’s Recognition Award for his unparalleled commitment to education in Maine, and his efforts to promote the mission, priorities and initiatives of the state chamber. Rier was instrumental in the chamber’s efforts to oppose the 3 percent surtax referendum during the 2016 election cycle.

* Craig A. Pendleton, executive director of the Biddeford+Saco Chamber of Commerce+Industry, received the chamber Professional of the Year award. Pendleton is credited with elevating his chamber’s role and position in the communities it serves, growing its membership by more than 125 members, extending into the town of Waterboro and opening a Welcome Center for visitors, tourism and promotion of members.

The chamber also presented its first Maine E.N.V.Y. award to the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority for its success and innovation in developing Brunswick Landing: Maine’s Center for Innovation at the former Navy base. This new annual award is given to an organization or initiative whose regional success is enviable. It recognizes the recipient’s economic contribution to the region, ability to recognize and address a need, vision to attain success, and is presented to champions of Yankee ingenuity.

