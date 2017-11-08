MADISON — A senior citizen Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Madison Area Memorial High School, 486 Main St.
For more information, call 696-3395.
Madison Area High School to host event.
MADISON — A senior citizen Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Madison Area Memorial High School, 486 Main St.
For more information, call 696-3395.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.