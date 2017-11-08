Twin girls reported missing Wednesday afternoon in Plymouth, Massachusetts, were found safe in Lewiston on Wednesday night.
Plymouth police identified the 9-year-old sisters as Je t’aime Valentine and Dasia Valentine.
Their mother and her boyfriend – their names have not been released – were arrested when the girls were found at the mother’s home in Lewiston, said Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.
The fourth-graders at West Elementary School in Plymouth were not met by a parent when they got off their bus on Pilgrim Hill Road around 4 p.m., Plymouth police said. WCSH-TV in Portland reported that the girls were forced into a car.
Additional details surrounding their disappearance were not available Wednesday night.
Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:
PressHerald.com disables reader comments on certain news stories, including those dealing with sexual assaults and other violent crimes, personal tragedy, racism and other forms of discrimination.