Fiddler-cellist duo Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

The duo has performs frequently in Europe, and throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Alasdair Fraser, left, and Natalie Haas. Contributed photo Alasdair Fraser, left, and Natalie Haas. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For tickets, call 442-8455 or visit www.chcoolatechurcharts.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.