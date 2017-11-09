Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized Maine Gov. Paul LePage on Thursday after the governor said he will not agree to expand Medicaid until the state finds a way to pay for it.

LePage, a Republican, announced his intentions after Maine voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure supporting expansion of Medicaid.

“Who appointed these people king?” Clinton was quoted as saying by CNN Politics. Her remarks were made Thursday during a health care symposium at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Clinton said compromise is the best way to improve health care in the United States.

“We all have to pool our wisdom and our efforts to come up with the best way forward,” Clinton said. “Politics like this are toxic and unhealthy and hurting our effort to move forward and better rationalize the cost delivery systems.”

LePage in a statement issued the day after the Medicaid vote said his administration will not implement Medicaid expansion until it has been fully funded by the Legislature at the levels calculated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.