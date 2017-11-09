Ivanka Trump is scheduled to participate in a forum on tax reform in Biddeford on Friday, along with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza.

The invite-only forum will be held at Volk Packaging Corp. and is open to the media but not the public.

“We are extremely honored to have Ms. Trump and Sen. Collins come to have an open discussion about this tax reform and bringing jobs back to the country, and in particular back to Maine,” said Derek Volk, who co-owns the business with his uncle, Doug Volk. The company, which manufactures cardboard boxes for shipping, employs about 90 workers.

Derek Volk is the husband of state Sen. Amy Volk, R-Scarborough, who was elected assistant majority leader in the state Senate at a Republican caucus last week. Amy Volk, however, will not be able to attend Friday as she is in California participating a workshop for emerging political leaders that is being hosted by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Derek Volk said Thursday a friend who works for Collins set the event up as they knew his factory had a large enough space to accommodate the 200 people who are expected to attend.

Collins, a Republican, has been a frequent critic of the president, and during the 2016 election, said she wouldn’t be voting for him. She has also opposed the Trump administration’s efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and has been among three hold-out Republicans in the Senate on the issue.

However, Collins may be more aligned with Trump and the Republican rank-and-file on tax reform and has taken positions similar to Ivanka Trump’s on tax credits for child care and other issues aimed at supporting working women with families.

The president’s daughter, also a top White House adviser, has made headlines in recent months by advocating for a Republican-back tax reform package, which she says would help working families. Ivanka Trump has also been an advocate for paid family leave for new working mothers.

Carranza, the 44th Treasurer of the United States, oversees the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. She is a former deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration in the George W. Bush administration.

