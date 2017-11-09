AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 9:29 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Boothby Street.
9:30 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
9:59 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hope Way.
10:09 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.
10:31 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
11:23 a.m., property was recovered on Industrial Drive.
12:27 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.
1:29 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue Place.
1:43 p.m., a 38-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, after an investigation was performed on Green Street.
2:26 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:48 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
5:11 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle.
5:21 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Chapel Street.
6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Laurel Street.
8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
GARDINER
Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Maine Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Wednesday at 9:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 2:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.
WINTHROP
Wednesday at 8:43 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.
11:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Pamela Drive.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 3:14 p.m., William D. Foster, 63, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
9:30 p.m., Angela Don Arnold, 35, of Whitefield, was arrested on two warrants during a traffic stop was performed on Eastern Avenue.
GARDINER
Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., Cody Wyman, 20, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Highland Avenue.