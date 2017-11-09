AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 9:29 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Boothby Street.

9:30 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

9:59 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hope Way.

10:09 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

10:31 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

11:23 a.m., property was recovered on Industrial Drive.

12:27 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

1:29 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue Place.

1:43 p.m., a 38-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, after an investigation was performed on Green Street.

2:26 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:48 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

5:11 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle.

5:21 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Chapel Street.

6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Laurel Street.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Maine Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 9:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 2:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 8:43 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

11:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Pamela Drive.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 3:14 p.m., William D. Foster, 63, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

9:30 p.m., Angela Don Arnold, 35, of Whitefield, was arrested on two warrants during a traffic stop was performed on Eastern Avenue.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., Cody Wyman, 20, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Highland Avenue.

