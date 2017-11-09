AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services unlawfully spent over $13 million in federal funds in 2015 and 2016, but is unlikely to face a penalty for the misuse.

DHHS spent $13.4 million in welfare funds on services for elderly and disabled Maine residents. The Bangor Daily News reports federal law requires states to use money on programs for low-income families with children.

A 2016 report by State Auditor Pola Buckley highlighted the “improper management” of federal funds. Federal officials are currently reviewing the audit report. Maine DHHS is unlikely to face a penalty as it reversed its unlawful spending and retroactively returned the funding, meeting a 2016 deadline to return the funds.

DHHS has maintained it misspent the funds because department officials were unclear on federal rules.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.