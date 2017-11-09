IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.
6:57 p.m., a scam was reported on Adams Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 8:42 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Main Street.
IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 8:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Troy Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.
2:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
10:47 p.m., theft was reported on Police Plaza.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Lavoie Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on White School House Road.
Thursday at 6:26 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
3:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on High Street.
4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Evergreen Drive.
Thursday at 3:53 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:48 a.m., theft was reported on Somerset Plaza.
2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
5:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Cianbro Square.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
10:56 a.m., theft was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.
2:18 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Jewett Street.
7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Court.
10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Circle.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:54 a.m., theft was reported on Gray Avenue.
9:36 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at Colby College.
12:05 p.m., an assault was reported at Walmart.
1:19 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Silver Street.
2:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Avenue.
4:11 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.
5:54 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on College Avenue.
7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennebec Street.
11:17 p.m., theft was reported at Burger King on College Avenue.
11:45 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Silver Place.
Thursday at 12:11 a.m., an assault was reported on Spruce Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Garland Road.
3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Frankwood Drive.
11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, Sonja Scott, 26, of Freeman, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Monday, Steven Pinkham, 27, of Concord, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, Shawn Martineau, 24, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.
Joseph Bourgoin, 38, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant.
Steven Pare, 49, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.
Jody Morris, 41, of Wilton, was arrested on probation hold.
Wednesday, Eric Holman, 24, of Peru, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:26 p.m., Scott A. Hart, 47, of Detroit, was arrested on three warrants.
Thursday at 1:53 a.m., Mark Jason Harris, 43, of Pittsfield, was arrested on six warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:53 p.m., Shannon Grant, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
6:40 p.m., Zachary L. Elwell, 22, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as probation hold.
Thursday at 12:13 a.m., Nicole Luckern, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.
SUMMONSES
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:42 a.m., Dylan M. Adams, 27, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:49 p.m., Seth Alan Leichnitz, 20, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit.