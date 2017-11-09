IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.

6:57 p.m., a scam was reported on Adams Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 8:42 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Main Street.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 8:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.

2:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

10:47 p.m., theft was reported on Police Plaza.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Lavoie Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on White School House Road.

Thursday at 6:26 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

3:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on High Street.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Evergreen Drive.

Thursday at 3:53 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:48 a.m., theft was reported on Somerset Plaza.

2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Cianbro Square.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:56 a.m., theft was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.

2:18 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Jewett Street.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Court.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Circle.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:54 a.m., theft was reported on Gray Avenue.

9:36 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at Colby College.

12:05 p.m., an assault was reported at Walmart.

1:19 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Silver Street.

2:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Avenue.

4:11 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

5:54 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on College Avenue.

7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennebec Street.

11:17 p.m., theft was reported at Burger King on College Avenue.

11:45 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Silver Place.

Thursday at 12:11 a.m., an assault was reported on Spruce Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Garland Road.

3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Frankwood Drive.

11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, Sonja Scott, 26, of Freeman, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday, Steven Pinkham, 27, of Concord, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday, Shawn Martineau, 24, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

Joseph Bourgoin, 38, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant.

Steven Pare, 49, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

Jody Morris, 41, of Wilton, was arrested on probation hold.

Wednesday, Eric Holman, 24, of Peru, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:26 p.m., Scott A. Hart, 47, of Detroit, was arrested on three warrants.

Thursday at 1:53 a.m., Mark Jason Harris, 43, of Pittsfield, was arrested on six warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:53 p.m., Shannon Grant, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

6:40 p.m., Zachary L. Elwell, 22, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as probation hold.

Thursday at 12:13 a.m., Nicole Luckern, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:42 a.m., Dylan M. Adams, 27, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:49 p.m., Seth Alan Leichnitz, 20, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

