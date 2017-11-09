Maine Woods Forever seeks nominations for the fourth annual Teddy Roosevelt Maine Conservation Award. This youth-oriented award recognizes young people and youth organizations whose efforts are in the spirit of Roosevelt’s conservation ethic and achievements, and recognizes what Maine’s young people are doing to conserve its forest heritage, with an eye to their potential as future conservation leaders, according to a news release from the organization.

“The Teddy Roosevelt Maine Conservation Award honors today’s young people and the legacy of America’s most celebrated conservationist, President Theodore Roosevelt,” said John Rust, a board member of Maine Woods Forever and chairman of this effort, according to the release. “Many credit his rugged sojourns in Maine during the late 1800s with shaping his determination to conserve our natural world.”

Andrew Vietze, author of “Becoming Teddy Roosevelt,” concurs, stating “the seeds of conservation that he would go on to plant — establishing our national parks system, monuments, wildlife and recreation preserves — were sown right here when he was an impressionable young man,” according to the release.

The award recipient will be announced in April 2018. Nominations will be judged by members of the Maine Woods Forever Board of Directors.

Award Criteria:

The award will be given in two categories: Individual youths, and youth organizations, dependent on the qualifications of nominees in each category.

Recipients must demonstrate a commitment to Maine’s forests and woodlands, and whose accomplishments may include:

• effectively working alone or with others in educating the people of Maine on the importance of conserving Maine’s forests and woodlands, large and small;

• outstanding contributions toward conserving Maine forests and woodlands;

• leadership in a local, regional or statewide project that increased awareness by the public at large of a significant issue relating to Maine’s forests and woodlands;

• educating and increasing public awareness of the heritage of the Maine Woods;

• improving the quality of life in Maine woods-dependent communities;

• fostering increased appreciation of Maine Woods resources;

• fostering stewardship of private forestland;

• fostering or supporting a conservation organization or foundation seeking to conserve large tracts of land and the indigenous wildlife;

• forming or fostering alliances between conservation organizations;

• making improvements in the quality of conservation and/or conservation education.

Special attention will be paid to unsung nominees who have achieved success not otherwise recognized. Weight will be given to leadership qualities that inspire others to participate in the stewardship of our forests and woodlands.

Examples of projects considered might include: an assigned school project or an extracurricular project focused on forest land use; a conservation management program; environmental stewardship; resource management; a focus on related wildlife issues — how to maintain wildlife habitat including fauna and flora in a specific locale or region; or a current topic of statewide environmental or forest conservation significance such as the effects of industrial wind sites, easements on forest lands, mining etc.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31. To submit nominations, email [email protected].

For further information, visit mainewoodsforever.org and thoreauwabanakitrail.org.

