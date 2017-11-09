The Novel Jazz Septet will present an evening of music by jazz icons, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Frontier Cafe, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick.

The band performs well-known standards, plus rare, vintage gems, recently unearthed from original scores at the Ellington collection at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. The musicians of this group have been playing straight-ahead jazz for audiences throughout Maine (and beyond) for several decades.

The band has been focused on the enormously rich repertoire of Duke Ellington and his musical collaborator Billy Strayhorn for years, with an annual concert series performed throughout the state.

Admission will cost $18 in advance or $20 at the door.

For more information, visit explorefrontier.com, call 725-5222 or email [email protected]

