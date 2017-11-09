Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The House intelligence committee is preparing to interview a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a meeting last year with President Trump’s son as part of its probe into Russian election interference. The panel is also expected to interview Attorney General Jeff Sessions in coming weeks, according to people familiar with the interviews.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands guard outside a secure area in the basement of the Capitol, where the House Intelligence Committee has been conducting interviews. The panel is preparing to interview Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin. Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The House interview with Rinat Akhmetshin is scheduled for next week, and Sessions’ interview is planned for Nov. 30, according to one of the sources. Dates for witnesses have often been pushed later.

Congressional investigators are probing the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr, as is special counsel Robert Mueller. Akhmetshin already has been interviewed by the Senate intelligence panel, according to a person familiar with that interview.

The interviews come as the House panel has ramped up its schedule in its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Some Republicans have expressed interest in wrapping up the probe by the end of the year, although it likely will spill into 2018.

