Two people who pulled a man from his car after a fatal crash Tuesday night in Buxton have come forward, police said.

The two men pulled the driver from a Toyota Corolla that crashed on Route 202 near Boynton Road at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead after police and a rescue crew arrived.

The accident remains under investigation.

Police had been trying to make contact with the two men because they might have information about the crash, said Officer Scott Camire of the Buxton police.

Camire said the two went to the police station Wednesday morning after seeing news reports on the crash and learning that police wanted to speak with them.

Camire said the pair, whom he declined to identify, told him they came on the crash site moments after it occurred, but did not see the crash itself. They said the car was smoking and they saw flames, so they pulled the driver from the car. After that, a woman passerby began performing CPR. The men left after rescue crews arrived, and police did not have the chance to talk to them at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Camire said Thursday morning that he wasn’t sure if all family members had been contacted.

