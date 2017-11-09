The Chocolate Church Arts Center will celebrate Veterans Day by presenting a patriotic concert for the community and to show veteran appreciation.

The Don Campbell Band will perform T 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath

The concert will feature music that ranges in genre and included Campbell original songs dedicated to veterans as well as cover songs. The fiddle player does a stirring National Anthem to uniquely open the show. It is non-political, family show.

For more information, call Jennifer DeChant, executive director Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 442-8455.

