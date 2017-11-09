The film “Richard 3” will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, Water Street in Gardiner.

The directors will present the film as part of the Food, Film & Conversation. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The film by Michael Miclon, the executive and artistic director of Johnson Hall, also is also the screen writer, director and lead actor in Boo Dog Film’s latest production.

“Richard 3” is a comedic adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Richard III. Shot on location throughout Maine, from Fort Popham in Phippsburg to the former St. Patrick’s Church in Lewiston and used only Maine actors, all of which are classically trained physical comedy stage performers. The production also included more than 300 extras from all over Maine and New Hampshire.

The story of the famed hunchback maniacal king who murders his way to the top surprisingly and easily lent itself to the absurd. Adding a twist or two to the original script and trimming away some of the less essential parts of the story, they created a script that told the story and utilized everything in their performing arsenal, from improvisation to juggling.

This program is Part of our Food, Film & Conversation Series in partnership with the Gardiner Food Co-Op. Food can be ordered by calling the box office at 582-7144.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for youth and are available from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office or call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

