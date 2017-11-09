AUGUSTA — The state Department of Transportation wants to know who and what damaged the Interstate 95 overpass at Western Avenue and is turning to the public for help,

The department issued its appeal Thursday saying that an over-height vehicle or trailer in the northbound lanes struck the bridge between Sept. 1 and Oct. 3, 2017.

“The vehicle was likely substantial and carrying a heavy payload or a piece of heavy equipment,” the news release said. “The collision would have been very loud and would have sent reverberations through the surrounding highway structures. It is possible that the vehicle may have pulled over and parked in the breakdown lane just north of the 109A overpass.”

Anyone with information is asked to notify the department immediately at 624-3020 or through its website, mainedot.gov.

“MaineDOT would like to recover the $3 million cost of the emergency bridge replacement which now must come from the current highway fund,” the release said.

The state has created a detour as it begins replacing the damaged span.

The rerouting is causing some traffic delays.

The overpass, which has been struck numerous times in the past, is expected to be replaced with a taller span.

