Three men who allegedly conducted a large scale heroin and crack cocaine trafficking operation from a mobile home park in Brunswick were charged this week with unlawful trafficking, a Class B crime.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, issued a statement Thursday that said the men trafficked drugs from a home in the Maplewood Manor mobile home park, which is located off the Old Bath Road near Cooks Corner.

“A substantial amount of heroin, crack cocaine and firearms were seized,” McCausland said in the release.

Drug agents with the Mid Coast District Task Force along with officers from the Brunswick and Bath police departments and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday seized 20 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of heroin, a .40-caliber handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun and $5,600 in suspected drug proceeds from the Front Street home.

Tireek Donato, 28, and 32-year-old Gerell Yanes, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs. Donato and Yanes were transported to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland where their bail was set at $10,000 cash.

Matthew Chase, 40, of Brunswick was summonsed for unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs.

