FARMINGTON — Elsinore Castle, William Shakespeare’s fictional home of Danish royalty, will come to life with the University of Maine at Farmington’s fall production of “Hamlet.” This Theatre UMF production will be presented at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 18, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, in the UMF Alumni Theater.

Directed by Jayne Decker, playwright and UMF faculty member, “Hamlet” tells the haunting tale of the prince of Denmark and his tragic journey as he seeks revenge on his uncle Claudius who has murdered his father and married his mother. As is characteristic of Shakespeare’s works, the play is a complex study of human frailties and their ultimate consequences.

UMF student Jonas Maines as Hamlet in Theatre UMF fall production, Nov. 16-19, in UMF Alumni Theater. UMF photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“There’s a reverence and an expectation to performing Shakespeare,” said Decker. “Students actors and our entire crew have to bring the highest level of dedication and discipline to the performance.”

The work of student costume designer, Madison Uliano, helps transport the audience to the 16th century Shakespearean experience, and sound designer, Michael Diffin, adds another layer of ghostly elements and sound effects.

Tickets cost $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and non-UMF students and $5 for UMF students with I.D. Tickets are available at the time of the performance and can be reserved by calling the Theatre UMF box office at 778-7465.

