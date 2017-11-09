The National Weather Service in Gray is forecasting another round of powerful, cold winds Friday, packing gusts strong enough to cause scattered power outages.

A strong cold front will move across Maine during the early morning hours Friday, according to a wind advisory issued by the weather service.

“There are many partially broken trees and branches in precarious positions near roadways and other areas that could easily be knocked down by wind gusts around 40 mph. Scattered power outages are expected,” the advisory states.

The wind advisory will take effect at 4 a.m. and remain in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. Forecasters are calling for a sunny but cold day Friday in Portland with temperatures dropping to 29 degrees by 5 p.m.

