BIDDEFORD – A crowd of largely Republican lawmakers, party officials and lobbyist gathered Friday at an invite-only event featuring Ivanka Trump and Maine’s senior U.S. Senator Susan Collins.

Collins and Trump were expected to host a town-hall style forum on tax reform starting at 12:15 p.m. at Volk Packaging. U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza was also expected to join the pair in the conversation.

About 225 people were invited to attend, and they were given slips of paper so they could ask questions during the forum.

Among those present were the executive director of the Maine Republican Party, Jason Savage, Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau and dozens of other Republican lawmakers. Thibodeau is also among four candidates in the Republican primary for governor in 2018.

Ivanka Trump and Collins have met several times in Washington to discuss issues that affect working families, said Annie Clark, spokeswoman for Collins. Clark said the forum in Biddeford was a result of those meetings.

“(Ivanka) wanted to come to Maine and we were happy to have her,” Clark said.

Outside Volk Packaging, which makes cardboard boxes, a handful of protesters from Mainers Accountable Leadership gathered, saying they wanted to urge Collins to reject provisions of tax reform legislation now before Congress, which they contend will mostly benefit the wealthiest Americans.

Collins has been a frequent critic of the president and his administration and during the 2016 election campaign said she wouldn’t be voting for him. She has also opposed the Trump administration’s efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and has been among three hold-out Republicans in the Senate on the issue.

Collins is a key and coveted vote in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate and is likely to be a major factor in voting on any federal tax reforms Republicans hope to push through.

The president’s daughter, also a top White House adviser, has been promoting the tax reform package, which she says would help working families. Ivanka Trump has also been an advocate for paid family leave for new working mothers.

Carranza, the 44th Treasurer of the United States, oversees the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. She is a former deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration in the George W. Bush administration.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.