WINTHROP — Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, visited Winthrop’s Daisy and Brownie Girl Scout Troop 484 on Oct. 17 and shared some key lessons with the young Scouts, according to a news release from Troop 484.

Meeting in the Art Room at the Winthrop Grade School, Bellows read “Ruthie and the Not So Teeny Tiny Lie,” by Laura Rankin. She emphasized that being honest and fair were important values and ideals that Daisy Scouts learn to earn a pale blue petal for the flowers on their vests, according to the release.

Winthrop's Daisey and Grownie Girl Scout Troop 484 were visited by Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, on Oct. 17. Front, from left, are Kelsey Glynn, Willow Mudie, Aurora Sage, Justyna Emery, Haley Poulin and Eve Hughes. Back, from left, are Amelia Freeman, Jennifer Ackerman, Lelia Brown, Bellows, Sarah Currier, Sarah Trask, Janela Emery, Jennifer Everet, parent; Grace Folsom and Caitlyn Dahl. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bellows, in her conversations with the Scouts, also discussed the importance of being honest with yourself, telling the truth even when no one else will know and telling the truth even when it might make others upset, according to the release.

“I love that the first line in the Girl Scout law is ‘I will do my best to be honest and fair,’ it’s a building block for leadership and community,” said Bellows, according to the release. “As a former Girl Scout it was delightful to talk with the Winthrop troop about telling the truth, even when it’s difficult.”

She also asserted that it was also critical to work together to find solutions even when you disagree. Bellows also shared a short video clip of herself as a young Girl Scout working on the Caribou restoration project, an effort to reinstate a caribou population in northern Maine.

Winthrop’s Daisy and Brownie Girl Scout Troop 484 is made up of 13 girls, 5 to 9 years old. The Scout leaders of the troop are Monika Riney and Rachel Gaskill.

“It is a great example for our girls to have Senator Bellows share her experience of being a Girl Scout and how it inspired her to work for the public good,” Riney said, according to the release.###

