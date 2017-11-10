Gusty winds have caused over 7,000 outages in southern and central Maine Friday, but aren’t expected to lead to the mass outage that followed last week’s wind and rain storm.

A cold front moving through the state this morning is causing a dramatic drop in temperatures and is bringing the first snow of the season to some northern and mountainous areas. In Rockland, the temperature dropped from 50 to 36 degrees in an hour.

Wind gusts are expected to peak around midday and reach around 35 mph across much of the state. The National Weather Service reports wind gusts of 45 mph in Jackman, 39 mph in Portland and 92 mph on Mount Washington. A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

“We’re expecting the winds to continue today,” said Margaret Curtis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There are a few scattered (power) outages reported. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that trend continue, but this is nowhere near the intensity we saw in the last storm.”

A powerful wind and rain storm on Oct. 29 and 30 toppled trees and utility poles across the state and knocked out power to nearly 500,000 homes and businesses. It took more than a week for the state’s two largest power companies to restore power to all customers.

High winds downed a large tree and power lines on Wells Street in front of Pratt and Whitney Friday morning, according to the North Berwick Police Department. Power is out in that area and the road will be closed for the foreseeable future, police said.

Central Maine Power reports about 2,400 outages in York County, including 1,660 customers without power in North Berwick. The company also reported more than 1,300 outages in Kennebec County, where 40 mph wind gusts were recorded Friday morning.

“I would suspect this is probably from the wind,” Central Maine Power spokeswoman Gail Rice said, though she didn’t know what specific damage was done to the grid. “We could have a few more scattered outages, but we don’t expect this to be on the same scale as what we had on Oct. 30.”

A “full complement of line workers” are on duty, as well as some who are ready to work outside business hours, Rice added.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day, setting the state up for a potentially record-breaking cold weekend. Temperatures will be in the low teens in Portland and single digits for the rest of the state by Friday night. On Saturday, Portland will struggle to get above freezing, Curtis said.

The record low for Nov. 12 in Portland is 16 degrees, set in 1976. The weather service is predicting it will be 12 degrees in Portland Sunday morning.

“We’ll have to wait until Sunday, but that record is currently up for breaking,” Curtis said.

