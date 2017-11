AUGUSTA

Thursday at 10:23 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Parkwood Drive.

1:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:54 p.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.

2:03 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Franklin Street.

2:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

2:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Leavitt Road.

3:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Jabee Lane.

4:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.

4:35 p.m., a 43-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Water and Bridge streets.

6:10 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle and Memorial Drive.

6:50 p.m., a 26-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle, after a traffic stop was performed on Western Avenue.

7:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on State Street.

7:34 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cushnoc Crossing.

Friday at 5:17 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue and Armory Street.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 10:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

12:04 p.m., fraud was reported on Inn Road.

9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 1:06 p.m., Richard Allen Larsen III, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on four warrants after an attempt to locate was performed on Green Street.

8:16 p.m., Gary E. Smith, 64, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), after a traffic complaint was made on State Street.

Friday at 1:12 a.m., Michael A. Lefevre, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or a combination) and use of drug paraphernalia, after a traffic complaint was made on State and Winthrop streets.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.