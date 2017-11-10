UNITY — MOFGA’s Low-Impact Forestry Committee will host its 19th annual Weekend Workshop Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 16-19, at MOFGA’s Common Ground Education Center.

For stewards of a small or large Maine woodlot who would like to safely develop a set of skills to cut and harvest wood products in an ecologically sound tradition, the workshop is a must can help. Participants start the weekend with an introduction to low-impact forestry principles with the Maine Forest Service, then choose a hands-on, specialized track for the rest of the weekend: draft animal logging, mechanical logging or chainsaw safety.

For homeowners, farmers and loggers who operate a chainsaw at least once a year, two days with a safety expert can offer skills to reduce users risk and likely lengthen users life expectancy. Participants working with draft and mechanical logging can have plenty of hands-on time with professional loggers and teamsters who will impart the initial building blocks necessary for working safely in the woods with horses, oxen and/or small-scale mechanical equipment.

Participants can stay on the campus of MOFGA’s Common Ground Education Center for the duration of the workshop. The MOFGA kitchen will provide local and organic meals throughout the weekend.

For more information, or to register, contact Anna Mueller, MOFGA events coordinator, at 568-4142 or [email protected] or visit wmofga.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.