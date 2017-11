IN ANSON, Thursday at 11:56 a.m., mischief was reported on Spear Hill Road.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Portland Road.

Friday at 4:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 9:52 a.m., a gas spill was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 10:36 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hill Road.

3:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lazy Lane.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 10:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winn Avenue.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 3:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Perkins Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:35 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Green Road.

Friday at 1:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:21 p.m., harassing calls were reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 9:02 a.m., a hazmat incident was reported on Ox Bow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Deer Run Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heselton Street.

2:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.

3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:17 p.m., a scam was reported on Pineland Circle.

4:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 2:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:08 a.m., a fire call was taken on Silver Street.

10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

10:53 a.m., an assault was reported at Mardens on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:26 p.m., harassment was reported on School Street.

12:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Silver Street.

1:47 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Save-A-Lot in The Concourse.

2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

3:09 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colby Street.

3:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Drummond Avenue.

5:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

5:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

6:35 p.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

7:54 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

9:44 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Waterville Commons.

Friday at 12:53 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Brook Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:13 a.m., harassment was reported on South Pond Road.

8:27 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ellis Road.

10:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Albion Road.

5:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.

Friday at 1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:39 p.m., William Joseph Mclain, 55, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Kimberly Crosson, 43, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

Gary Begin, 29, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of driving after a suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:07 p.m., Tyler Harriman Greenlaw, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief as well as two warrants.

7:18 p.m., Joshua George Coldwell, 30, of Bingham, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:20 p.m., Derek C. Nichols, 42, of Old Town, was arrested on 12 warrants.

8:54 p.m., Shain A. Sargent, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:04 p.m., Nicholas NMN Kozak, 37, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

