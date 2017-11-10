U.S. Sen. Angus King is asking the federal government to extend open enrollment for people to sign up for Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance in Maine because there were widespread power outages when the enrollment period began on Nov. 1.

The wind storm hit Maine overnight on Oct. 30, and at its peak about 480,000 Mainers were without power in the days immediately after the storm. Several days after the storm, thousands were still without power.

The primary way for people to shop for health insurance is on www.healthcare.gov, the federal marketplace operated by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

About 80,000 Mainers have ACA marketplace insurance.

“Without access to electricity and or communications it is nearly impossible to effectively shop for health insurance. Clearly, for those trying to enroll in healthcare, the timing of this event is dire. Because of the storm damage many Maine residents will lose nearly one third of the open enrollment period,” King, a Maine independent, wrote in a letter to CMS Administrator Seema Verma. “I respectfully ask that you consider extending the Open Enrollment period for the State of Maine to provide those recovering from the storm additional time to shop for health insurance coverage.”

King noted that CMS extended open enrollment periods for states and territories affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The open enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, cut in half from last year under the Obama Administration.

The Trump administration has undermined the ACA by reducing the enrollment period and cutting back on advertising and outreach efforts, among other measures. President Trump supports repealing and replacing the ACA, but efforts to do so stalled in Congress.

Despite administration attempts to undercut the ACA, signups were strong in the first four days of open enrollment, with more than 600,000 Americans signing up, ahead of the pace in 2016.

There is not yet a state-by-state breakdown of ACA enrollment for 2018.

About 20 million Americans have insurance through either the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid expansion. Maine became the 32nd state to expand Medicaid when voters approved a ballot initiative on Tuesday, although Gov. Paul LePage has indicated he will oppose expansion if it is not fully funded by the Legislature.

This story will be updated.

