Veterans Day 2017: A salute to those who serve
Maine veterans share their stories, and groups shape their images for a new generation.
Maine veterans share their stories, and groups shape their images for a new generation.
For years, the Maine Troop Greeters have left their homes at all hours, in all kinds of weather, to head to Bangor International Airport to thank troops for their service as they pass through.
Organizations like the VA, the VFW and American Legion weren't set up to serve the needs of women.
Veterans fly free of charge to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.
Paul Marshall, Carmine Pecorelli and Donald Gould all served during or just after World War II.
The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars are hoping to attract younger members with a push to increase awareness of their community service involvement.
Maine's many agencies and groups involved with veterans have learned to collaborate.
The retreat in Rome, Maine, debuted in June with a host of equipment and activities specially geared for amputee use.
Providing fresh fruit and vegetables for veterans is healthy for body and mind.
