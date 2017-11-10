Veterans Day 2017: A salute to those who serve Maine veterans share their stories, and groups shape their images for a new generation.

In Bangor, a museum for the greeters and their troops For years, the Maine Troop Greeters have left their homes at all hours, in all kinds of weather, to head to Bangor International Airport to thank troops for their service as they pass through.

Heroes welcome on Maine’s Honor Flights Veterans fly free of charge to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.

For Maine veterans, Honor Flights ‘so uplifting’ Paul Marshall, Carmine Pecorelli and Donald Gould all served during or just after World War II.

Maine vets’ groups updating images to stem declines The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars are hoping to attract younger members with a push to increase awareness of their community service involvement.

Service to veterans is a team effort Maine's many agencies and groups involved with veterans have learned to collaborate.

Vets give Travis Mills retreat top marks The retreat in Rome, Maine, debuted in June with a host of equipment and activities specially geared for amputee use.