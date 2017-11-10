Veterans Day services will take place Saturday, Nov. 11, in Farmington and Wilton.

FARMINGTON

The events are open to all and the American Legion welcomes organized groups such as Scouts, 4-H and churches. Any veteran or military member is welcome, with or without uniform, Peter Tracy said.

A wreath-laying ceremony at the World War I monument will take place at 11 a.m. on North Main Street. This is a short ceremony with the Color Guard, Legion and Legion chaplain participating.

Next, at Meetinghouse Park across from the courthouse a wreath-laying ceremony will be held to honor veterans of World War II, the Civil War and the Gulf War to present.

The ceremony then moves on to the American Legion Hall on the corner of High and Middle streets for a quick wreath-laying ceremony there.

This will be followed by a free lunch sponsored by the American Legion and prepared by the Legion Auxiliary. All are welcome.

At 1 p.m., a Veterans Day service will be held inside Walmart on Routes 2 and 4. All are welcome.

WILTON

A service will be held at 10 a.m. at the monument on Main Street, including a wreath-laying, speakers and a wreath dropped into Wilson Stream.

A service will be held at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church with Sammie Angel as the guest singer. All veterans and families are welcome.

