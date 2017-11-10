AUGUSTA — At least 6,400 customers in central and southern Maine lost their electricity on a gusty Friday morning, with a quarter of those outages in Kennebec County and almost half in York County, according to Central Maine Power Co.

A spokeswoman for the utility, Gail Rice, said the outages were probably caused by heavy wind. On Friday morning, wind speeds were around 35 mph in central Maine, and outages were concentrated around Augusta and Winthrop.

The outages weren’t related to the wind and rain storm on Oct. 30, which knocked out power to about 500,000 customers around Maine. All CMP customers had their electricity restored from that storm by Wednesday of this week, Rice said.

“I would suspect this is probably from the wind,” Rice said of the Friday outage, though she didn’t know what specific damage was done to the grid. “We could have a few more scattered outages, but we don’t expect this to be on the same scale as what we had on Oct. 30.”

A “full complement of line workers” are on duty, as well as some who are ready to work outside business hours, Rice added.

It wasn’t immediately clear what time power could be restored. While CMP’s website initially estimated it would return to Augusta around 10:45 a.m., later in the morning the utility removed any estimated restoration time.

This story will be updated.

Charles Eichacker — 621-5642

[email protected]

Twitter: @ceichacker

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.