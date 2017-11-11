Power has been restored to virtually all of the nearly 30,000 customers in Maine who lost it Friday because of gusty winds.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, Central Maine Power reported only nine of its customers remained without electricity, down from 25,000 without power at the peak of the outages. More than 500 CMP customers in Harpswell were among the last to have power restored. Only two Emera Maine customers didn’t have power as of Saturday night, down from 4,300 at the peak. Both customers were in Otis, north of Ellsworth.

Gusts of up to 45 mph were reported Friday in Jackman, 39 mph in Portland and 105 mph on Mount Washington.

