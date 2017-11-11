Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Jan and Vern Arey, Fred Letourneau and Jeanine Kivus, Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, and Audrey and Carroll Harding.

Winners on Thursday were Les Buzzell and Paul Sherman, Debby Gardner and Paul Mitnik, and David Offer and Ben Lund,

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Suzon Morrison and David Bourque placed first, Anita Mathieu and Peg Thompson placed second, Bill Lawry and Diane Bishop placed third and Paul and Judy Jones placed fourth.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Kay O’Brien placed first, Gerene Lachapelle, placed second, and Sally Foster placed third.

Thursday Bridge winners were Barbara Holmes placed first, Nancy Platt placed second, and Gene Murray placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Louie Violette placed first, Barbara Haynes and Francis Roy placed second, Dennis Perkins and Patricia Nutt placed third and Lee Lenfest and Gabrielle Rice placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner. For more information, call 872-5932.

