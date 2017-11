IN ANSON, Friday at 2:30 p.m., threatening was reported on West Mills Road.

Saturday at 8:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 6:35 p.m., a structure fire was reported on East Ridge Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:04 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Enterprise Drive.

2:56 p.m., there was a traffic accident on North Belfast Avenue and Bolton Hill Road.

3:15 p.m., there was a traffic accident on State and Powhattan streets.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

5:14 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Stone Street.

5:15 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Leighton Road.

8:52 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

9:16 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bangor Street.

10:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

Saturday at 4:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 12:25 a.m., threatening was reported on Asher Farms Mobile Home Park.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:53 a.m., a fire call was taken on McNally Road.

3:23 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Horseback Road.

3:48 p.m., theft was reported on Booker Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:37 p.m., vandalism was reported on Gagnon Road.

4:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 9:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Central Street.

5:07 p.m., officers responded to an attempted suicide on Richardson Lane.

Saturday at 1:13 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 4:02 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Upper Main Street.

11:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Benjamin Drive.

Saturday at 2:50 a.m., auto theft was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Beans Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:14 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Dudley Corner Road.

8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Lane.

8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Circle.

9:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Lane.

Saturday at 12:08 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Island Avenue.

1:03 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pineview Avenue.

10:08 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Spring Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:49 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on The Concourse.

10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.

10:54 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:46 p.m., a fire call was taken on Main street.

9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls.

11:23 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 3:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Plaza.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Halifax Street.

3:21 p.m., harassment was reported on South Pond Road.

5:44 p.m., an assault was reported on Clinton Avenue.

7:25 p.m., a fire call was taken on Morrill Road.

10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:55 p.m., Dean L. Berce, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:49 a.m., Dwain Howard Libby, 49, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3:10 p.m., Todd Jackson, 43, of Mercer, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

5:02 p.m., Dustin Moody, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

9:43 p.m., Christopher Allmendinger, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11:47 p.m., Randall Lee Brackett, 32, of North Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 12:11 a.m., Isaiah Scott Campbell, 21, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault and criminal trespassing.

12:04 p.m., Frank James Patten, 40, of Jackman, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:11 p.m., Mitchell Wimbush, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

8:30 p.m., Frank James Fulcher, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on warrants and a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

Saturday at 1:48 a.m., Alan Francis Green, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, eluding an officer, operating after habitual offender revocation and theft by unauthorized use of property.

Summons

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:49 a.m., Patrick Conklin, 42, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of criminal trespassing.

