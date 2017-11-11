BRUNSWICK — Jake Schwern set a new rushing record for the Colby football team, rushing for 257 yards on 28 carries and scoring four touchdowns to lead the Mules to a 31-20 comeback win over Bowdoin in the New England Small College Athletic Conference season finale Saturday afternoon.

Colby finished 1-8, while the Polar Bears went 0-9.

The Mules trailed Bowdoin 20-10 with less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter. But Schwern scored three of his touchdowns — runs of 1, 34 and 58 yards — to propel his team.

Craig Stand led the Mules defense with 10 tackles.

Bowdoin had the edge on Colby on offensive yards, out-gaining the Mules by a 377-322 margin. The Polar Bears were led by quarterback Noah Nelson, who was 27 of 45 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowdoin wide receiver Nick Vailas set a new single-game mark by hauling in 14 receptions for 230 yards.

HUSSON 42, MT. IDA 14: John Smith ran for 287 yards on 38 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead the Eagles at the Winkin Sports Complex in Bangor.

Husson (9-1, 7-0)) clinched the East Coast Football Conference title. The Eagles locked up a spot in the NCAA DIII tournament with a win last week over Alfred State. It’s the first time in program history the Eagles have had back-to-back berths in the NCAA tournament.

Messalonskee graduate Devin Pickett was a perfect 6 of 6 on extra-points, setting single-season record with 55.

Husson quarterback Cory Brandon was 15 of 22 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown. Robenson Saintard had four receptions for 38 yards.

Elvin Suazo Jr. led the Eagles with nine tackles, including a sack.

Mt. Ida (4-6) was led by wide receiver Andrew Light, who had two receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

HAMILTON 35, BATES 14: Oak Hill graduate Kyle Flaherty ran for 62 yards on 12 carries, scoring a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough for the Bobcats, who fell to the Continentals in the regular season finale in Clinton, New York.

Flaherty’s touchdown came on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, giving Bates (2-7) a 7-0 lead. However, Hamilton responded with 35 unanswered points over the next three quarters.

The final score of the Bobcats’ season came on a 51-yard pass from Brendan Costa to Brian Daly in the fourth quarter. Costa was 13 of 22 passing for 186 yards.

Jon Lindgren led the Bates defense with 12 tackles.

Marcus Gutierrez led Hamilton (3-6) with 134 rushing yards on 23 carries.

CATHOLIC 33, MAINE MARITIME 14: Corey Creeger ran for 129 yards on 25 carries as the Mariners fell in Castine.

Maine Maritime finished 1-8.

Creeger — a quarterback — was also 4 of 11 passing for 85 yards and two touchdowns. His top target was Lawrence graduate Jacob Doolan, who had two receptions for 57 yards and touchdown.

Andrew Cavanaugh led Maine Maritime on defense with 13 tackles.

Brady Berger was 22 of 37 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns for Catholic (5-5).

